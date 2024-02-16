Day In Pics: February 16, 2024

Trade union workers stage a protest in support of Bharat (Gramin) bandh call by farmers at Bhubaneswar railway station.
Vehicles move as slow pace near Ghazipur border due to security arrangement in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi.
RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav drives a car carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Sasaram district of Bihar.
Advertisement
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a bag containing budget papers arrives at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Police personnel guard near Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Leaders of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP legislators arrives to attend the Budget session of Assembly, in Shimla.
Advertisement
Trade union activists stage a protest in Madurai.
A policeman checks students as they arrive to appear for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) 2024, in Guwahati.