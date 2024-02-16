National

Day In Pics: February 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 16, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 16, 2024

Bharat (Gramin) bandh Photo: PTI

Trade union workers stage a protest in support of Bharat (Gramin) bandh call by farmers at Bhubaneswar railway station.

Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders
Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Vehicles move as slow pace near Ghazipur border due to security arrangement in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi.

Cong Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Sasaram
Cong Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Sasaram Photo: PTI

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav drives a car carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Sasaram district of Bihar.

Karnataka Budget session
Karnataka Budget session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a bag containing budget papers arrives at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.

Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders
Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Police personnel guard near Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi.

HP Assembly Budget session
HP Assembly Budget session Photo: PTI

Leaders of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP legislators arrives to attend the Budget session of Assembly, in Shimla.

Trade union activists protest
Trade union activists protest Photo: PTI

Trade union activists stage a protest in Madurai.

HSLC 2024 exams in Guwahati
HSLC 2024 exams in Guwahati Photo: PTI

A policeman checks students as they arrive to appear for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) 2024, in Guwahati.

