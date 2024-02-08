National

Day In Pics: February 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 08, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 8, 2024

Slab collapse at Gokalpuri Metro Station | Photo: PTI

An earthmover removes debris after the collapse of a portion of Gokalpuri Metro Station, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the gathering during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

DMK protest at the Parliament in Delhi
DMK protest at the Parliament in Delhi | Photo: AP/Shahbaz Khan

DMK MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, A Raja and others stage a protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the states, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Traffic jam at NH 24 in Delhi
Traffic jam at NH 24 in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at NH 24 due to a road closure ahead of farmers’ protest, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Rajasthan interim budget
Rajasthan interim budget | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari arrives at the Rajasthan Assembly to present the state interim budget, in Jaipur.

Congress press conference in Delhi
Congress press conference in Delhi | Photo: AP/Arun Sharma

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Pawan Khera and others during a press conference, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being greeted by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja is also seen.

Traffic jam at NH 24 in Delhi
Traffic jam at NH 24 in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at NH 24 due to a road closure ahead of farmers’ protest, in New Delhi.

J&K National Conference delegates' session
J&K National Conference delegates' session | Photo: PTI

J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during the party delegates' session, in Jammu.

Neeraj Chopra honoured in Switzerland
Neeraj Chopra honoured in Switzerland | Photo: PTI

Deputy Director and Marketing Head, Switzerland Tourism India Ritu Sharma and CMO, Member of the Executive Board, Jungfraubahnen Remo Käser honours Olympic Gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with a commemorative plaque at Jungfraujoch, known as the ‘Top of Europe’.

Chemical-laden tanker overturns in Palghar
Chemical-laden tanker overturns in Palghar | Photo: PTI

A chemical-laden tanker after it overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, in Palghar district.

Slab collapse at Gokalpuri Metro Station
Slab collapse at Gokalpuri Metro Station | Photo: PTI

The collapsed of a portion of Gokalpuri Metro Station, in New Delhi.

RBI Monetary Policy Statement
RBI Monetary Policy Statement | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das delivers the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.

RBI Monetary Policy Statement
RBI Monetary Policy Statement | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das with Deputy Governors Swaminathan Janakiraman, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao and T. Rabi Shankar arrives to deliver the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.

Budget session of Parliament
Budget session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Nitish Kumar met LK Advani
Nitish Kumar met LK Advani | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at the latter's residence, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses LDF's protest led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses LDF's protest led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the gathering during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
LDF protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

