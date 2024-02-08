Day In Pics: February 08, 2024

An earthmover removes debris after the collapse of a portion of Gokalpuri Metro Station, in New Delhi.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the gathering during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
DMK MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, A Raja and others stage a protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the states, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at NH 24 due to a road closure ahead of farmers’ protest, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari arrives at the Rajasthan Assembly to present the state interim budget, in Jaipur.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Pawan Khera and others during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being greeted by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja is also seen.
J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during the party delegates' session, in Jammu.
Deputy Director and Marketing Head, Switzerland Tourism India Ritu Sharma and CMO, Member of the Executive Board, Jungfraubahnen Remo Käser honours Olympic Gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with a commemorative plaque at Jungfraujoch, known as the ‘Top of Europe’.
A chemical-laden tanker after it overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, in Palghar district.
The collapsed of a portion of Gokalpuri Metro Station, in New Delhi.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das delivers the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das with Deputy Governors Swaminathan Janakiraman, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao and T. Rabi Shankar arrives to deliver the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at the latter's residence, in New Delhi.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses LDF's protest led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses LDF's protest led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.