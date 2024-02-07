Day In Pics: February 07, 2024

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the gathering during a protest by the Karnataka Congress leaders against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses the gathering during a protest by the Karnataka Congress leaders against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other party leaders pose for photos after their sit-in protest against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
A boat, which was used by three persons who arrived from Kuwait, anchored at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have registered a case against three persons on charges of illegal entry after they arrived here on a boat from Kuwait, an official said on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin speaks upon his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai. DMK MP TR Baalu is also seen.
Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Polling staff members leave a collection point after collecting polling materials for Feb. 8 general elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Fans near a stadium where SA20 first qualifier between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Supergiants underway, at Newlands, Cape Town.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congess leader Kamal Nath, Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prahlad Patel on the first day of the Budget session, in Bhopal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signs a t-shirt for a supporter during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Rourkela.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at the Ved Vyas Temple during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Rourkela.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Rourkela
Family members of victims near the firecrackers factory where an explosion and subsequent blaze Tuesday killed at least 11 people and injured 174 others, in Harda district.
Officials during Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid at the residence of Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, in Dehradun.
DMK MP Kanimozhi with other leaders receives petitions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in Madurai.
Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, arrives at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi marking the beginning of the Festival of Harmony.
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar interacts with the media during a press conference, in Nagpur.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel with Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proceeds towards the Assembly for his address on the first day of the Budget session, in Bhopal.
Giovanni Fonio of Italy in action against India's Sumit Nagal during their second round match of ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament, in Chennai. Nagal won the match (7-5), (6-2).
Security personnel stand guard during a protest by various organisations in front of the Odisha Assembly, in Bhubaneswar.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaks as opposition councillors protest inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi during the special meeting on the revised Budget Estimates 2023-24, at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, in New Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets an injured victim of the firecracker factory blast at a hospital, in Harda.
Police produce two of the three persons, arrested for illegal entry at the Gateway of India on a boat from Kuwait, at the Killa Court in Mumbai.
Police officials inspect the premises of MSRTC Bus Depo after a bomb threat call, at Ganeshpeth in Nagpur.
President Droupadi Murmu receives a memento from DMRC’s Managing Director Vikas Kumar during her visit to the Delhi Metro, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a meeting in New Delhi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates a beneficiary of a scheme during a meeting in Howrah.
BJP MP S Muniswamy arrives to join the Karnataka BJP MPs protest against the Congress-led Karnataka Government, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh being produced in the special court of MP-MLA in connection with the 'dera dalo dera dalo' case, in Sultanpur.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference, at Kerala House in New Delhi.