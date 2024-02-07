National

Day In Pics: February 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 07, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 7, 2024

Karnataka congress protest in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the gathering during a protest by the Karnataka Congress leaders against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

1/31
Karnataka congress protest in Delhi
Karnataka congress protest in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses the gathering during a protest by the Karnataka Congress leaders against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

2/31
Karnataka congress protest in Delhi
Karnataka congress protest in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other party leaders pose for photos after their sit-in protest against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

3/31
Boat from Kuwait arrives in Mumbai
Boat from Kuwait arrives in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A boat, which was used by three persons who arrived from Kuwait, anchored at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have registered a case against three persons on charges of illegal entry after they arrived here on a boat from Kuwait, an official said on Wednesday.

4/31
TN CM Stalin in Chennai
TN CM Stalin in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin speaks upon his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai. DMK MP TR Baalu is also seen.

5/31
Atishi addresses press conference in Delhi
Atishi addresses press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

6/31
General elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan
General elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan | Photo: AP/PTI

Polling staff members leave a collection point after collecting polling materials for Feb. 8 general elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

7/31
SA20 first qualifier
SA20 first qualifier | Photo: PTI/Mona Parthasarathi

Fans near a stadium where SA20 first qualifier between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Supergiants underway, at Newlands, Cape Town.

8/31
MP Assembly Budget session
MP Assembly Budget session | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congess leader Kamal Nath, Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prahlad Patel on the first day of the Budget session, in Bhopal.

9/31
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signs a t-shirt for a supporter during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Rourkela.

10/31
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at the Ved Vyas Temple during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Rourkela.

11/31
Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

12/31
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Rourkela

13/31
Blast at firecrackers unit in Harda
Blast at firecrackers unit in Harda | Photo: PTI

Family members of victims near the firecrackers factory where an explosion and subsequent blaze Tuesday killed at least 11 people and injured 174 others, in Harda district.

14/31
ED conducts raids against Harak Singh Rawat
ED conducts raids against Harak Singh Rawat | Photo: PTI

Officials during Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid at the residence of Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, in Dehradun.

15/31
DMK receives petitions during a meeting
DMK receives petitions during a meeting | Photo: PTI

DMK MP Kanimozhi with other leaders receives petitions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in Madurai.

16/31
Festival of Harmony at BAPS Abu Dhabi
Festival of Harmony at BAPS Abu Dhabi | Photo: PTI

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, arrives at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi marking the beginning of the Festival of Harmony.

17/31
Festival of Harmony at BAPS Abu Dhabi
Festival of Harmony at BAPS Abu Dhabi | Photo: PTI

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, arrives at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi marking the beginning of the Festival of Harmony.

18/31
Prakash Ambedkar at press conference
Prakash Ambedkar at press conference | Photo: PTI

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar interacts with the media during a press conference, in Nagpur.

19/31
MP Assembly Budget session
MP Assembly Budget session | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel with Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proceeds towards the Assembly for his address on the first day of the Budget session, in Bhopal.

20/31
ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024
ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 | Photo: AP/R Senthilkumar

Giovanni Fonio of Italy in action against India's Sumit Nagal during their second round match of ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament, in Chennai. Nagal won the match (7-5), (6-2).

21/31
Protest outside Odisha Assembly
Protest outside Odisha Assembly | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during a protest by various organisations in front of the Odisha Assembly, in Bhubaneswar.

22/31
Delhi MCD meeting amid protests
Delhi MCD meeting amid protests | Photo: PTI

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaks as opposition councillors protest inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi during the special meeting on the revised Budget Estimates 2023-24, at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, in New Delhi.

23/31
MP CM in Harda
MP CM in Harda | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets an injured victim of the firecracker factory blast at a hospital, in Harda.

24/31
Three arrested for illegal entry in Mumbai
Three arrested for illegal entry in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Police produce two of the three persons, arrested for illegal entry at the Gateway of India on a boat from Kuwait, at the Killa Court in Mumbai.

25/31
Police inspect MSRTC Bus Depo after bomb threat
Police inspect MSRTC Bus Depo after bomb threat | Photo: PTI

Police officials inspect the premises of MSRTC Bus Depo after a bomb threat call, at Ganeshpeth in Nagpur.

26/31
Prez visits Delhi Metro
Prez visits Delhi Metro | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu receives a memento from DMRC’s Managing Director Vikas Kumar during her visit to the Delhi Metro, in New Delhi.

27/31
Nitish meets PM Modi
Nitish meets PM Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a meeting in New Delhi.

28/31
Mamata at a programme
Mamata at a programme | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates a beneficiary of a scheme during a meeting in Howrah.

29/31
Karnataka BJP MPs protest at Parliament
Karnataka BJP MPs protest at Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

BJP MP S Muniswamy arrives to join the Karnataka BJP MPs protest against the Congress-led Karnataka Government, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

30/31
Sanjay Singh in Sultanpur
Sanjay Singh in Sultanpur | Photo: PTI

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh being produced in the special court of MP-MLA in connection with the 'dera dalo dera dalo' case, in Sultanpur.

31/31
Pinarayi Vijayan PC
Pinarayi Vijayan PC | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference, at Kerala House in New Delhi.

