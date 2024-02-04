A tourist during snowfall at Patnitop hill station, in Jammu & Kashmir.
Day In Pics: February 04, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 04, 2024
A snow clearing machine being used to remove snow from Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Patnitop hill station, in Jammu & Kashmir.
People attend a programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Guwahati.
Indian-Americans children during an enactment of 'Ramayana' at a programme celebrating 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya's Ram temple, in USA.
A man removes snow accumulated on his car after snowfall, in Srinagar.
Buildings along the Jhelum river covered in snow after snowfall, in Srinagar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Dhanbad.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Medanta The Medicity Chairman and Managing Director Naresh Trehan during the inauguration of a cancer ward at Jai Prabha Medanta Hospital, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.
A Nilgai at the Keoladeo National Park, formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
Spectators during the third day of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam.
Cranes at the Keoladeo National Park, formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with public during ‘Janta Darshan’, in Gorakhpur.
Women participate in the saree walkathon 'Udaan Man Ki', in Jabalpur.
Delhi Police Crime Branch officials at the residence of Delhi minister Atishi Singh to serve her a notice regarding investigation into AAP's claim that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.
Delhi Police personnel at the residence of Delhi minister Atishi Singh to serve a notice in connection with allegations that the BJP was attempting to 'poach' Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Atishi Singh during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a government school at Kirari, in New Delhi.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers take part in a Path Sanchalan, near Sufi Shireen Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer.
India's batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third day of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam.