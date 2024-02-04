National

Day In Pics: February 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 04, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 4, 2024

Weather: Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: PTI

A tourist during snowfall at Patnitop hill station, in Jammu & Kashmir.

Weather: Snowfall in Patnitop
Weather: Snowfall in Patnitop | Photo: PTI

A snow clearing machine being used to remove snow from Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Patnitop hill station, in Jammu & Kashmir.

PM Modi's programme in Guwahati
PM Modi's programme in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

People attend a programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Guwahati.

Indian-Americans celebrate Ram temple Pran Pratishtha
Indian-Americans celebrate Ram temple Pran Pratishtha | Photo: PTI

Indian-Americans children during an enactment of 'Ramayana' at a programme celebrating 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya's Ram temple, in USA.

Weather: Snowfall in J&K
Weather: Snowfall in J&K | Photo: PTI

A man removes snow accumulated on his car after snowfall, in Srinagar.

Weather: Snowfall in J&K
Weather: Snowfall in J&K | Photo: PTI

Buildings along the Jhelum river covered in snow after snowfall, in Srinagar.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Dhanbad.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Dhanbad.

New cancer ward at Jai Prabha Medanta Hospital
New cancer ward at Jai Prabha Medanta Hospital Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Medanta The Medicity Chairman and Managing Director Naresh Trehan during the inauguration of a cancer ward at Jai Prabha Medanta Hospital, in Patna.

PM Modi in Assam
PM Modi in Assam | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.

PM Modi in Assam
PM Modi in Assam | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.

PM Modi in Assam
PM Modi in Assam Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.

Standalone: Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary
Standalone: Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

A Nilgai at the Keoladeo National Park, formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 3
IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Spectators during the third day of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam.

Standalone: Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary
Standalone: Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Cranes at the Keoladeo National Park, formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with public during ‘Janta Darshan’, in Gorakhpur.

Saree walkathon in Jabalpur
Saree walkathon in Jabalpur | Photo: PTI

Women participate in the saree walkathon 'Udaan Man Ki', in Jabalpur.

Delhi Police team at Atishi's residence
Delhi Police team at Atishi's residence | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi Police Crime Branch officials at the residence of Delhi minister Atishi Singh to serve her a notice regarding investigation into AAP's claim that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Assam
PM Modi in Assam | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Guwahati.

Crime Branch officials at Atishi Singh's residence
Crime Branch officials at Atishi Singh's residence | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi Police personnel at the residence of Delhi minister Atishi Singh to serve a notice in connection with allegations that the BJP was attempting to 'poach' Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, in New Delhi.

Foundation stone laying of govt school in Delhi
Foundation stone laying of govt school in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Atishi Singh during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a government school at Kirari, in New Delhi.

RSS Path Sanchalan in Ajmer
RSS Path Sanchalan in Ajmer | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers take part in a Path Sanchalan, near Sufi Shireen Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer.

IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 3
IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third day of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam.

