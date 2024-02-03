In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader L K Advani, in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
Day In Pics: February 03, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 03, 2024
In this file photo, senior BJP leader LK Advani during his 95th birthday celebrations, in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Patil receives treatment in a hospital after he was allegedly shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century on the second day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the Budget session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav arrives to attend the Budget session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow.
Delhi Police crime branch officials arrive at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at the Civil Lines area to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs, in New Delhi.
Bengal’s Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal being greeted by teammates after taking a five-wicket haul during a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Mumbai, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
People perform during Nyay Sankalp Workers’ Convention at the Geeta Colony Ramlila Ground, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant and Attorney-General for India R. Venkataramani during the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC), in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the 'Pali Sansad Khel Mahakumbh'.
Workers on a road partially covered in snow after snowfall, in Shimla.