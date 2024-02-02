Students show their admit cards as they wait to enter the examination hall to appear in the class 12 (intermediate) exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), in Patna.
Day In Pics: February 02, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 02, 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Students line up to enter the examination hall to appear in the class 10th exam of West Bengal board, in Birbhum.
Security personnel stand guard outside the Raj Bhawan ahead of the oath ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Champai Soren, in Ranchi.
Passengers at a bus stand after Jammu and Kashmir National Highway was closed due to a landslide, in Ramban area, in Jammu.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and DMK MP Kanimozhi at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) MPs protest at the Gandhi statue during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the media on the first day of the Budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow.
Students give a last-minute look at a book before the class 10th examination of West Bengal board, in Nadia.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren and other leaders after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
Fans during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and England, at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and England, at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Charred remains of a mixer machine engaged in bridge construction work after it was set on fire by Naxalites in Jeevlapadar village of Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh.
Leader of the Opposition in UP Assembly Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs arrives to attend the Budget session of, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.
Security personnel conduct a flag march during 'Varanasi bandh' called by the Muslim community after a Varanasi court granted permission for puja in the 'Vyas ji ka Tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi.
JMM leader Champai Soren signs documents after taking oath as Jharkhand CM during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan greets newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
View of a snow-covered area after a fresh snowfall, in Pahalgam.
MLAs of the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand board a flight for Hyderabd, in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath of office and secrecy to RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta as a minister during the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs protest at the Gandhi statue during a Kerala Assembly session, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren and other leaders after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
Police personnel check vehicles ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi.