National

Day In Pics: February 02, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 02, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 2, 2024

| Photo: PTI

Students show their admit cards as they wait to enter the examination hall to appear in the class 12 (intermediate) exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), in Patna.

1/23
Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

2/23
West Bengal board: Class 10th exam
West Bengal board: Class 10th exam | Photo: PTI

Students line up to enter the examination hall to appear in the class 10th exam of West Bengal board, in Birbhum.

Advertisement
3/23
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard outside the Raj Bhawan ahead of the oath ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Champai Soren, in Ranchi.

Advertisement
4/23
J&K highway remains closed due to landslide
J&K highway remains closed due to landslide | Photo: PTI

Passengers at a bus stand after Jammu and Kashmir National Highway was closed due to a landslide, in Ramban area, in Jammu.

Advertisement
5/23
Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and DMK MP Kanimozhi at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
6/23
Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) MPs protest at the Gandhi statue during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

7/23
UP Budget session
UP Budget session | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the media on the first day of the Budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow.

8/23
West Bengal board: Class 10th exam
West Bengal board: Class 10th exam | Photo: PTI

Students give a last-minute look at a book before the class 10th examination of West Bengal board, in Nadia.

9/23
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren and other leaders after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

10/23
IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Fans during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and England, at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

11/23
IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: Second Test match-Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and England, at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

12/23
Naxalites torch mixing machine, tractor-tanker
Naxalites torch mixing machine, tractor-tanker | Photo: PTI

Charred remains of a mixer machine engaged in bridge construction work after it was set on fire by Naxalites in Jeevlapadar village of Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh.

13/23
UP Budget session
UP Budget session | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Leader of the Opposition in UP Assembly Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs arrives to attend the Budget session of, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.

14/23
Varanasi bandh
Varanasi bandh | Photo: PTI

Security personnel conduct a flag march during 'Varanasi bandh' called by the Muslim community after a Varanasi court granted permission for puja in the 'Vyas ji ka Tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi.

15/23
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM | Photo: PTI

JMM leader Champai Soren signs documents after taking oath as Jharkhand CM during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

16/23
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM
Oath ceremony of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan greets newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

17/23
Snowfall in Pahalgam
Snowfall in Pahalgam | Photo: PTI

View of a snow-covered area after a fresh snowfall, in Pahalgam.

18/23
JMM-led alliance MLAs board flight for Hyderabad
JMM-led alliance MLAs board flight for Hyderabad | Photo: PTI

MLAs of the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand board a flight for Hyderabd, in Ranchi.

19/23
Oath ceremony of new Jharkhand Govt
Oath ceremony of new Jharkhand Govt | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath of office and secrecy to RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta as a minister during the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

20/23
Kerala Assembly session
Kerala Assembly session | Photo: PTI

United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs protest at the Gandhi statue during a Kerala Assembly session, in Thiruvananthapuram.

21/23
Oath ceremony of new Jharkhand Govt
Oath ceremony of new Jharkhand Govt | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

22/23
Oath ceremony of new Jharkhand Govt
Oath ceremony of new Jharkhand Govt | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren and other leaders after the oath ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

23/23
Checking ahead of AAP protest
Checking ahead of AAP protest | Photo: PTI

Police personnel check vehicles ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement