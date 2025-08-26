National

Day In Pics: August 26, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 26, 2025

Onam preparations
Onam preparations | Photo: PTI

Students of Government College for Women take part in a 'tug of war' competition as part of celebrations ahead of the Onam' festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

2/16
Weather: Chenab over danger mark
Weather: Chenab over danger mark | Photo: PTI

A partially submerged machinery as the Chenab river crosses danger mark following heavy rainfall, in Ramban.

3/16
Gurmit Singh visits landslide-affected areas
Gurmit Singh visits landslide-affected areas | Photo: @LtGenGurmit/X via PTI

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh inspects the landslide-affected areas of Uttarkashi.

4/16
Rain in Kullu
Rain in Kullu | Photo: PTI

Beas river flows in spate due to incessant rainfall, in Kullu.

5/16
Ganesh Chaturthi preparations
Ganesh Chaturthi preparations | Photo: PTI

People carry an idol of Lord Ganesh on the eve of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Shimla.

6/16
Rain in Srinagar
Rain in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Commuters during rainfall, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in various parts of Jammu is quite serious following heavy rain and directed the administration to maintain high alert.

7/16
PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Suzuki Motors Toshihiro Suzuki during a visit at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur manufacturing facility, in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

8/16
Ganesh Chaturthi preparations
Ganesh Chaturthi preparations | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

A man carries an idol of Lord Ganesh on the eve of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Bengaluru.

9/16
Maruti Suzukis first electric vehicle e-Vitara
Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e-Vitara | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Suzuki Motors Toshihiro Suzuki flags off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e-Vitara from the Hansalpur manufacturing facility, in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

10/16
B Sudershan Reddy in Lucknow
B Sudershan Reddy in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Opposition's vice presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference at SP office, in Lucknow.

11/16
Yamuna water level rises
Yamuna water level rises | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A metro train crosses a bridge over the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, near Kashmere Gate area in New Delhi. The Yamuna river crossed the warning mark of 204.50-metre at the Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning.

12/16
Omar Abdullah at meeting on flood mitigation measures
Omar Abdullah at meeting on flood mitigation measures | Photo: @CM_JnK/X via PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah holds a meeting to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains.

13/16
ED raids against AAPs Saurabh Bharadwaj
ED raids against AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj | Photo: ED via PTI

An office of Sam India Builtwell Pvt. Ltd where the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid, in New Delhi. ED raided the premises of AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and others in connection with a money laundering investigation.

14/16
Swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers
Swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers | Photo: PTI

A low-lying area inundated following an increase in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

15/16
MEA press conference
MEA press conference | Photo: MEA India/YouTube via PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press conference regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Japan and China, in New Delhi.

16/16
Mid-day meal workers protest in West Bengal
Mid-day meal workers protest in West Bengal | Photo: PTI

West Bengal's mid-day meal workers during their march towards the state secretariat 'Nabanna' demanding an increase in salaries and allowances, in Kolkata.

