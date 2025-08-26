Day In Pics: August 26, 2025

Students of Government College for Women take part in a 'tug of war' competition as part of celebrations ahead of the Onam' festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
A partially submerged machinery as the Chenab river crosses danger mark following heavy rainfall, in Ramban.
Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh inspects the landslide-affected areas of Uttarkashi.
Beas river flows in spate due to incessant rainfall, in Kullu.
People carry an idol of Lord Ganesh on the eve of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Shimla.
Commuters during rainfall, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in various parts of Jammu is quite serious following heavy rain and directed the administration to maintain high alert.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Suzuki Motors Toshihiro Suzuki during a visit at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur manufacturing facility, in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.
A man carries an idol of Lord Ganesh on the eve of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Suzuki Motors Toshihiro Suzuki flags off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e-Vitara from the Hansalpur manufacturing facility, in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.
Opposition's vice presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference at SP office, in Lucknow.
A metro train crosses a bridge over the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, near Kashmere Gate area in New Delhi. The Yamuna river crossed the warning mark of 204.50-metre at the Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah holds a meeting to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains.
An office of Sam India Builtwell Pvt. Ltd where the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid, in New Delhi. ED raided the premises of AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and others in connection with a money laundering investigation.
A low-lying area inundated following an increase in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press conference regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Japan and China, in New Delhi.
West Bengal's mid-day meal workers during their march towards the state secretariat 'Nabanna' demanding an increase in salaries and allowances, in Kolkata.