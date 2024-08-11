Day In Pics: August 11, 2024

Members of Bangalee Yuva Mancha Charitable Trust (BYMCT) stage a protest over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, in Ranchi.
Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses a public meeting at the Badlaav public meeting, in Hisar, Haryana.
A man poses for pictures in front of new graffiti on a street wall at Dhaka University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
An elderly woman uses a spinning wheel to prepare tricolour yarn for Independence Day celebrations, in Nadia district.
People attend a rally of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, in Pune.
Vehicles move on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after monsoon rain, in Gurugram.
People ride a scooter amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi.
A 'Kanwariya' (Lord Shiva devotee) during his pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Moradabad.
Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata.
Debris being cleared from a highway following a landslide, in Chamoli district.
Army personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area, in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Two Army personnel and a civilian were killed in the gunfight between security forces and terrorists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the release of 109 high yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops, at India Agricultural Research Institute, in New Delhi.
Hindu activists take part in a Tiranga Yatra on Sankalp Diwas, in Ranchi.
'Kanwariyas' (Lord Shiva devotees) during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Moradabad.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to a worship place for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai.
Relatives pay their last respects to former union minister K. Natwar Singh, who passed away on Saturday night due to prolonged illness, in New Delhi.
Preparations underway at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
An artist during 'Kanwar Yatra' in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Jaipur.