National

Day In Pics: August 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 11, 2024

Protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh Photo: PTI

Members of Bangalee Yuva Mancha Charitable Trust (BYMCT) stage a protest over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, in Ranchi.

1/18
Sunita Kejriwal in Hisar
Sunita Kejriwal in Hisar Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses a public meeting at the Badlaav public meeting, in Hisar, Haryana.

2/18
Security in Dhaka following Bangladeshi prime ministers resignation
Security in Dhaka following Bangladeshi prime minister's resignation Photo: EPA-EFE VIA PTI

A man poses for pictures in front of new graffiti on a street wall at Dhaka University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

3/18
Independence Day preparations
Independence Day preparations Photo: PTI

An elderly woman uses a spinning wheel to prepare tricolour yarn for Independence Day celebrations, in Nadia district.

4/18
Manoj Jarange Patils rally in Pune
Manoj Jarange Patil's rally in Pune Photo: PTI

People attend a rally of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, in Pune.

5/18
Waterlogging after rain in Gurugram
Waterlogging after rain in Gurugram Photo: PTI

Vehicles move on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after monsoon rain, in Gurugram.

6/18
Weather: Rain in Delhi
Weather: Rain in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People ride a scooter amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi.

7/18
Kanwariyas in Moradabad
Kanwariyas in Moradabad Photo: PTI

A 'Kanwariya' (Lord Shiva devotee) during his pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Moradabad.

8/18
Medical students protest in Kolkata
Medical students protest in Kolkata Photo: PTI

Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata.

9/18
Highway blocked by debris in Chamoli
Highway blocked by debris in Chamoli Photo: PTI

Debris being cleared from a highway following a landslide, in Chamoli district.

10/18
Security force-terrorists encounter in Anantnag
Security force-terrorists encounter in Anantnag Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Army personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area, in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Two Army personnel and a civilian were killed in the gunfight between security forces and terrorists.

11/18
PM at India Agricultural Research Institute
PM at India Agricultural Research Institute Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the release of 109 high yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops, at India Agricultural Research Institute, in New Delhi.

12/18
Tiranga Yatra
Tiranga Yatra Photo: PTI

Hindu activists take part in a Tiranga Yatra on Sankalp Diwas, in Ranchi.

13/18
Kanwariyas in Moradabad
Kanwariyas in Moradabad Photo: PTI

'Kanwariyas' (Lord Shiva devotees) during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Moradabad.

14/18
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi festival
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi festival Photo: PTI

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to a worship place for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai.

15/18
Hockey team visits Golden Temple
Hockey team visits Golden Temple Photo: PTI

Paris Olympics bronze medallists hockey players visit Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

16/18
K Natwar Singh passes away
K Natwar Singh passes away Photo: PTI/Priyank Rawat

Relatives pay their last respects to former union minister K. Natwar Singh, who passed away on Saturday night due to prolonged illness, in New Delhi.

17/18
Preps for Independence Day celebrations
Preps for Independence Day celebrations Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Preparations underway at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.

18/18
Kanwariyas in Jaipur
Kanwariyas in Jaipur Photo: PTI

An artist during 'Kanwar Yatra' in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Jaipur.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  2. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
  3. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  4. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  5. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James Suffers Hamstring Injury Ahead Of New Season
  2. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  3. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  5. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Story Of A Humble Life: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
  2. 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Held While Infiltrating Into India: BSF
  3. Another Encounter Takes Place In J&K's Kishtwar Near Machail Mata Shrine; No Casualties Reported
  4. Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Electrocuted While Playing Cricket; Investigation Underway
  5. BSF Officer's Warm Gesture To Bangladeshi Nationals Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  3. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  4. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
  5. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
World News
  1. Bangladesh Interim Govt Warns Media Shutdown For Misleading News
  2. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  3. Ukraine's President Indirectly Confirms Daring Military Incursion Onto Russian Soil
  4. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  5. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13