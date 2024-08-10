Day In Pics: August 10, 2024

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bardhaman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with MoS Suresh Gopi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, holds a meeting to review the damages caused by recent landslides, in Wayanad district.
A visitor looks at maps of Indian territories made between the 16th to 20th centuries at an ongoing exhibition, 'Cartographic Tales: India Through Maps', at Ojas Art Gallery, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child affected by the recent landslide, at AWS Hospital in Wayanad.
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy (in red) reacts after winning the women's freestyle wrestling 76kg quarterfinal match against India's Reetika (in blue) at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Visitors use umbrellas to shield themselves during rains at India Gate, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren cuts cake during his birthday celebrations with party leaders and workers, in Ranchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district.
Activists affiliated with the Kuki Students' Organization stage a protest rally against the Centre's decision to withdraw Assam Rifles from Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district. MoS Suresh Gopi is also seen.
Members of various Hindu organisations stage a protest outside the office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission demanding safety and security to Hindus in Bangladesh, in Guwahati.
India's Reetika (in red) reacts after winning the women's freestyle wrestling 76kg pre-quarterfinal match against Hungary's Bernadett Nagy (in blue) at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.