National

Day In Pics: August 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 10, 2024

Protest against rape and killing of trainee doctor | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bardhaman.

2/13
PM Modi during a meeting to review damages caused by recent landslides, in Wayanad
PM Modi during a meeting to review damages caused by recent landslides, in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with MoS Suresh Gopi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, holds a meeting to review the damages caused by recent landslides, in Wayanad district.

3/13
Exhibition at Ojas Art Gallery
Exhibition at Ojas Art Gallery | Photo: PTI

A visitor looks at maps of Indian territories made between the 16th to 20th centuries at an ongoing exhibition, 'Cartographic Tales: India Through Maps', at Ojas Art Gallery, in New Delhi.

4/13
PM Modi in Wayanad
PM Modi in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child affected by the recent landslide, at AWS Hospital in Wayanad.

5/13
Paris Olympics: Wrestling
Paris Olympics: Wrestling | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy (in red) reacts after winning the women's freestyle wrestling 76kg quarterfinal match against India's Reetika (in blue) at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

6/13
Rains in Delhi
Rains in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Visitors use umbrellas to shield themselves during rains at India Gate, in New Delhi.

7/13
Hemant Soren celebrates his birthday
Hemant Soren celebrates his birthday | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren cuts cake during his birthday celebrations with party leaders and workers, in Ranchi.

8/13
PM Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad
PM Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district.

9/13
Kuki Students Organization protest in Delhi
Kuki Students' Organization protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Activists affiliated with the Kuki Students' Organization stage a protest rally against the Centre's decision to withdraw Assam Rifles from Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

10/13
Hockey team at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium
Hockey team at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium | Photo: PTI

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

11/13
Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected Wayanad
Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the landslide-affected areas, in Wayanad district. MoS Suresh Gopi is also seen.

12/13
Protest in Guwahati
Protest in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Members of various Hindu organisations stage a protest outside the office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission demanding safety and security to Hindus in Bangladesh, in Guwahati.

13/13
Paris Olympics: Wrestling
Paris Olympics: Wrestling | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Reetika (in red) reacts after winning the women's freestyle wrestling 76kg pre-quarterfinal match against Hungary's Bernadett Nagy (in blue) at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

