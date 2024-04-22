National

Day In Pics: April 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 22, 2024

LS Polls: Repolling in Manipur | Photo: PTI

A voter gets her identification card checked to cast her vote for Lok Sabha elections, during repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

LS Polls: Repolling in Manipur | Photo: PTI
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for Lok Sabha elections, during repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP's protest demanding justice for Neha Hiremath | Photo: PTI
BJP supporters take part in a protest demanding justice for Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death, in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple car festival | Photo: PTI
Devotees take part in the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple car festival being held on the 11th day of the Chithirai festival, in Madurai.

Ghulam Nabi Azad campaigns in Anantnag | Photo: PTI
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad during a roadshow to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district.

Vijender Singh interview | Photo: PTI/Mukesh Kumar
BJP leader and boxer Vijender Singh during an interview with PTI at his residence, in New Delhi.

Congress LS candidates PC | Photo: PTI
Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely (3L) and Delhi Election Management Committee Chairman Subhash Chopra (2L) with Congress Lok Sabha candidates Udit Raj (L), J P Agarwal (3R) and Kanhaiya Kumar (2R), respectively from North West Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi constituency during a press conference, in New Delhi.

Nidhi Chaphekar meets S. Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with 2016 Brussels terror attack survivor Nidhi Chaphekar during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Jitendra Singh campaigns for LS polls | Photo: PTI
Union Cabinet Minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

PM Modi in Aligarh | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh.

PM Modi in Aligarh | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh.

PM Modi in Aligarh | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh.

Satabdi Roy files nomination for LS polls | Photo: PTI
TMC candidate Satabdi Roy after filing nomination for Lok Sabha elections, at Suri in Birbhum district.

Protest during introduction of Congress candidates in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Congress supporters protest during the introduction of party's Lok Sabha candidates JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Udit Raj (North West Delhi) and Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi) at a press conference, at DPCC office in New Delhi.

Yogi Adityanath in Agra | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Kirawali in Agra district.

CPI(M) candidates SM Sadi & Alakesh Das | Photo: PTI
CPI(M) candidates S.M. Sadi and Alakesh Das during a road show before filing their nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

LS Polls: Geeta Koda files nomination | Photo: PTI
BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi with party candidate from Chaibasa constituency Geeta Koda after she filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in West Singhbhum district.

World Earth Day | Photo: PTI
Ragpickers sort waste at a large dump on the World Earth Day, in Guwahati.

CEC Rajiv Kumar | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during a meeting, in New Delhi.

LS Polls: Geeta Koda files nomination | Photo: PTI
Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda with BJP candidate from Chaibasa constituency Geeta Koda after she filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in West Singhbhum district.

Yogi Adityanath in Agra | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Kirawali in Agra district.

