Day In Pics: April 22, 2024

A voter gets her identification card checked to cast her vote for Lok Sabha elections, during repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for Lok Sabha elections, during repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP supporters take part in a protest demanding justice for Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death, in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
Devotees take part in the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple car festival being held on the 11th day of the Chithirai festival, in Madurai.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad during a roadshow to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district.
BJP leader and boxer Vijender Singh during an interview with PTI at his residence, in New Delhi.
Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely (3L) and Delhi Election Management Committee Chairman Subhash Chopra (2L) with Congress Lok Sabha candidates Udit Raj (L), J P Agarwal (3R) and Kanhaiya Kumar (2R), respectively from North West Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi constituency during a press conference, in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with 2016 Brussels terror attack survivor Nidhi Chaphekar during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Union Cabinet Minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh.
TMC candidate Satabdi Roy after filing nomination for Lok Sabha elections, at Suri in Birbhum district.
Congress supporters protest during the introduction of party's Lok Sabha candidates JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Udit Raj (North West Delhi) and Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi) at a press conference, at DPCC office in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Kirawali in Agra district.
CPI(M) candidates S.M. Sadi and Alakesh Das during a road show before filing their nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.
BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi with party candidate from Chaibasa constituency Geeta Koda after she filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in West Singhbhum district.
Ragpickers sort waste at a large dump on the World Earth Day, in Guwahati.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda with BJP candidate from Chaibasa constituency Geeta Koda after she filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in West Singhbhum district.
