Cyclonic Storm Dana Likely To Form Over Bay Of Bengal By Oct 23; May Hit Odisha, Bengal Coasts | Details

The special bulletin issued by IMD said that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

cyclone in Odisha
Cyclone Yaas impact in Odisha, West Bengal. (representative image)
The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23 and it will affect the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal. The storm is named Cyclone Dana and it is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning.

An IMD official said that the sea condition will remain rough along and off the coast from October 22-25. The coastal region of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23-25. He suggested the fishermen to return to shore by October 21.

IMD Issues Special Bulletin On Cyclonic Formation

The special bulletin issued by IMD said that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards direction, and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal, it said.

After effects of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. - PTI
Intensified Cyclonic Circulation Puts Andhra At Risk, IMD Issues Red Alerts | Monsoon Fury In India

BY Harshita Das

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning," it added.

Under its influence, the coastal region of Odisha and West Bengal is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23 to 25, the IMD said, advising fishermen to return to the shore by October 21.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system is likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm.

He said parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 onwards.

"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," he told a local TV channel.

The IMD has not made any forecast on landfall location and intensity, he said.

Weather alert being announced in Odisha | - PTI
Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal

BY Jheelum Basu

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the bulletin said.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from October 23 evening in Odisha-West Bengal coasts, and it would gradually increase to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from October 24 night to October 25 morning.

The IMD said during that period, the sea conditions are likely to be rough.

Weather Forecast For Odisha

The IMD forecast said that light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south Odisha, north coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of north interior Odisha on Sunday.

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Sunday.

