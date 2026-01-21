West Bengal Weather Update: Mild Conditions for Saraswati Puja

West Bengal weather update Puja day 25-27°C above normal, mild.
Weather in Kolkata today: 14-23°C, partly cloudy, fog dissipates at 10 AM.
Kolkata Saraswati Puja weather forecast is clear, no rain, ideal for celebrations.
IMD West Bengal forecast warming trend post-Puja, 26°C highs steady.
West Bengal is set for mild and generally favourable weather conditions as Saraswati Puja approaches on January 22, 2026. In Kolkata, temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal norms, with daytime highs around 24–27°C and nighttime lows near 13–15°C. These values are consistent with typical January ranges for the city.
Today, Kolkata will see partly cloudy skies with a mild start to the day and temperatures around 13–23°C, easing into comfortable afternoons. Humidity levels are moderate, and winds from the southwest at approximately 8–10 km/h will contribute to a generally pleasant feel. Across South Bengal districts, remnants of dense fog are possible in the early morning through January 23, with visibility potentially dropping to around 200 metres on some highways.
The IMD forecasts no significant rainfall in the immediate period, ensuring clear skies for Saraswati Puja festivities. Devotees and event organizers can therefore expect weather conducive to outdoor celebrations, with no notable disruption from precipitation or severe instability. Temperatures will remain steady and warm for this time of year, providing relief from the winter chill typical of the region.
Today’s Conditions in Kolkata
Kolkata’s weather today features partly cloudy skies with mist dissipating by mid-morning. Maximum temperatures are forecast in the lower to mid-20s°C, while minimums remain in the low teens. While fog pockets may linger in parts of Murshidabad and Nadia districts, the central and southern parts of West Bengal are expected to have generally clear conditions.
3-Day Forecast Through Saraswati Puja
January 21: Patchy morning fog with highs near 24–26°C; mild night temperatures.
January 22 (Saraswati Puja): Largely warm and clear; daytime temperatures around 25–27°C; evening lows near 14°C.
January 23: Similar mild trend continues; fog eases further; highs near 26–27°C.
Air quality across Kolkata and surrounding districts is expected to stay within comfortable levels for outdoor activities, with no significant pollution spikes anticipated. Pandals, processions, and cultural programs slated for the festival period can proceed with confidence given the stable and seasonally warm forecast.