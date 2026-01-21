West Bengal Weather Update: Mild Conditions for Saraswati Puja

Today, Kolkata will see partly cloudy skies with a mild start to the day and temperatures around 13–23°C, easing into comfortable afternoons. Humidity levels are moderate, and winds from the southwest at approximately 8–10 km/h will contribute to a generally pleasant feel. Across South Bengal districts, remnants of dense fog are possible in the early morning through January 23, with visibility potentially dropping to around 200 metres on some highways.