Vijayawada, in particular, has seen renewed flooding following a third breach in the Budameru Rivulet. CM Chandrababu Naidu said that two breaches have been closed and army is working to close the third one. With 46,320 individuals housed in 226 relief camps and multiple teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), relief operations are on. Consistent efforts are being made to provide aid to the affected residents.