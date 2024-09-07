National

Intensified Cyclonic Circulation Puts Andhra At Risk, IMD Issues Red Alerts | Monsoon Fury In India

IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday. The prediction comes as a result of a cyclonic circulation that is intensifying into a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The agency has also issued alerts for other states including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Shimla
After effects of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. Photo: PTI
info_icon

As monsoon takes over India, several parts of the country are struggling to keep up with it. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan , and Gujarat have been facing heavy rainfall and flood leading to a number of deaths and destructions in the affected regions.

In the latest update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, predicting severe weather disruptions from September 8 to 9. This comes as a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a depression, threatening widespread impacts across several states.

“A well marked low-pressure area lies over the northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal at 0830 hrs IST of today (Sept 8). It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off North Odisha-West Bengal coasts on September 8. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 3 days,” the IMD said.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the intensifying cyclonic system. This forecast exacerbates the current challenges faced by these regions, which are already grappling with flooding.

Vijayawada, in particular, has seen renewed flooding following a third breach in the Budameru Rivulet. CM Chandrababu Naidu said that two breaches have been closed and army is working to close the third one. With 46,320 individuals housed in 226 relief camps and multiple teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), relief operations are on. Consistent efforts are being made to provide aid to the affected residents.

In Telangana, 29 people have died due to heavy rainfall and floods. Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary of the State said that 29 out of 33 districts have been declared flood-hit. She also assured that ex-gratia will be given to the relatives of those who lost lives due to flood.

Agricultural minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood hit areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and assured that the Centre is working to provide help. He announced an immediate assistance of Rs 3,448 to the two states.

Visuals from floods and rains in Gujarat, Andhra and Telangana | - PTI
Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Madhya Maharashtra And Rajasthan

The IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on September 8 and 9, and in Vidarbha on September 12. Central India is expected to see scattered light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall anticipated in Madhya Pradesh over the coming week.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to the opening of four gates of the Bisalpur Dam in Bhilwara. A yellow alert has been issued for eastern Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Jaipur, with ongoing heavy rains disrupting daily life and school closures.  

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, continuous heavy rains have led to road closures and damage to infrastructure. The state government has reported 47 closed roads and 19 affected utilities. A warning for low to moderate flash floods has been issued for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. The state has experienced significant rainfall deficits this monsoon season, with 157 reported deaths due to rain-related incidents.

In response to the ongoing challenges, the Himachal Pradesh government has signed an agreement with the IMD to establish 48 new automatic weather stations to improve real-time weather forecasting and response.

Other Regions Predicted To Be Affected

For the southern part of the country, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 8, with very heavy rainfall expected in these areas and in Telangana on September 8 and 9. Other regions including Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, while scattered rainfall is anticipated in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and interior Karnataka.

The IMD forecasts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Northwest India for the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and West Rajasthan on September 7 and 8, with additional heavy rains forecasted for Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh from September 9 to 11.

Rain Alert On For AP & Telangana; 'Above Normal' Monsoon Predicted For September - | Photo: PTI
IMD Weather Forecast: Red Alert For AP & Telangana; 'Above Normal' Monsoon Predicted For September

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Manav Suthar Takes Seven As India C Beat India D By Four Wickets
  3. Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Aussies Win Toss And Opt To Field
  4. R Ashwin Analyses How DRS In Domestic Cricket Will Help Young Batters Improve 'Faulty' Technique
  5. Musheer Khan's Strong Mindset Will Make Him Good India Option, Says Vijay Dahiya
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Sees New Intensity In Italy's Play As France Stunned
  2. Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era
  3. Vinicius Suffering From Same Brazil Pressure As Neymar, Says Dorival
  4. Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game
  5. Conor Gallagher Insists Chelsea Exit Not Down To Technical Limitations
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Relaxed' About Wrist Issue Ahead Of Final
  2. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
  4. Jack Draper Believes Grand Slam Breakthrough 'A Matter Of Time' After US Open Semifinal Loss
  5. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Faces Exodus As Leaders Quit Party Over Haryana Polls Candidacy Denials
  2. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  3. Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row
  4. Patient Dies Amid Protest In Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence | Top Developments In Focus
  5. Brij Bhushan Calls Phogat's Olympic Loss 'God's Punishment', Accuses Cong Of Using Her As 'Pawn' For Haryana Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  4. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  5. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti End Campaigns
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs