Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail

Centre vs State: The Central government has pointed that the Telangana government did not submit a requisite information for the release of relief funds. This came in the backdrop of the state's Congress government seeking an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre for flood relief measures. The Centre said that over Rs 1,345 crore was available in the State Disaster Response Fund account as on April 1 this year for the measures during 2024-25. The Home Ministry urged the Telangana government to furnish the necessary information and endorse a copy to the Department of Expenditure, while the latter urged the Centre to declare the current spell of heavy rains and flood in the state as a national calamity and to release the immediate assistance.