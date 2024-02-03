Customs Officer, Wife Sentenced To Imprisonment For Bribery Of Rs 5 Lakh

A special CBI court in Ghaziabad has sentenced Shashi Kant, who was posted as the deputy commissioner (customs) at the ICD in Dadri, and his wife to varying degrees of imprisonment in an over-10-year-old case of bribery of Rs 5 lakh, officials said Saturday.

Kant has been sentenced to four years' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 8 lakh, while his wife has been given a two-year jail term and slapped with a fine of Rs 4 lakh, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Narender Kumar Chugh, the promoter of Aban Exim Private Limited, and Satish Gupta, a middleman, have also been convicted in the case, he said. "The total fine imposed by the court comes to Rs 28 lakh," the spokesperson said.

The agency filed an FIR against the accused on November 29, 2013. According to the agency, Chug had used Gupta's help for the release of his company's shipment of tyres, seized by the Customs Department at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri in Gautam Budha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Gupta approached Kant who demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from Chugh for showing favour, the spokesperson said. Chugh was arrested while paying the bribe of Rs 5 lakh to Kant's wife at her residence in Noida.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the charge sheet in the case within two months and produced 31 prosecution witnesses along with a number of documents before the court during the trial.