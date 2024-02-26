In response to the escalating agitation for Maratha reservation led by activist Manoj Jarange, a curfew has been implemented in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district. The decision, announced by Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal, follows Jarange's announcement of plans to agitate in Mumbai for Maratha community reservation. A bus was set on fire during the Maratha quota protest in Maharashtra's Jalna.
Concerns regarding potential disruptions to traffic on the Dhule-Mumbai highway and nearby areas have prompted this precautionary measure. Panchal stated, "Considering the law and order situation, curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders."
However, essential services such as government offices, schools, movement on national highways, milk distribution, media, and hospitals remain exempt from this curfew.
Jarange, who had temporarily left Antarwali Sarati village for Bhamberi village on Sunday night, later returned on Monday morning to resume medical treatment.
Jarange has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to explain the delay in implementing the notification regarding 'blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas. This comes in response to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' statement, that the activist must not test the patience of his government, prompting Jarange to warn of a protest outside Fadnavis' residence in Mumbai.
Jarange, speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, accused Fadnavis of attempting harm, alleging a poisoning attempt through saline. While coming to Mumbai, he stopped at Bhamberi village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.