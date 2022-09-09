CUET-UG Results To Be Announced By September 15: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said.

"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," he added.

The debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which concluded on Tuesday recorded 60 per cent attendance, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

The exam could not be conducted at a centre at Radha Govind University in Jharkhand due to slow internet speed affecting 103 candidates, they said, adding the exam will be conducted on a later date for these candidates.

Delhi region recorded highest attendance with nearly 80 per cent candidates taking the exam.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, said, 12.04 lakh candidates registered for the first five phases which ended on August 23 and phase six of CUET started on August 24 in both slots for 72,729 candidates.

(With PTI Inputs)