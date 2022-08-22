Monday, Aug 22, 2022
CUET: NTA Launches Grievance Redressal E-Mail For Rescheduling Exam

The move comes after several Common University Entrance Test (CUET) aspirants complained that their exam date is clashing with CBSE class 12 compartment exams beginning from August 23.  

CUET UG 2022 PTI/Image for representation

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 8:25 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday launched an exclusive grievance redressal email for CUET aspirants with requests of rescheduling their test citing clash with other exams, officials said.  

The move comes after several Common University Entrance Test (CUET) aspirants complained that their exam date is clashing with CBSE class 12 compartment exams beginning from August 23.  

"NTA has now received requests from candidates to reschedule their test scheduled on August 23 in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from the same date," NTA Director Sadhna Parashar said. 

"In view of the concerns, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably. NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for this purpose. The grievances of candidates regarding rescheduling of their tests in view of CBSE compartment exam should be sent to cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in," she added. 

The NTA has asked students to mention their application number in their email while sending their grievances."The fresh dates will be communicated to the affected candidates through their
admit cards and public notice," Parashar said. 

The fifth phase of the CUET, which is gateway for undergraduate admissions in central universities across the country, began on Sunday. A total of 2.36 lakh candidates are set to appear in the fifth phase while 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on August 24, 25, and 26. 

(With PTI Inputs)

