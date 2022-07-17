Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CRPF Officer Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama In Terrorist Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorists fired at a joint police-CRPF post from a nearby apple orchard.

undefined
Representative image Representative Image/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 10:01 pm

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in an attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Terrorists fired at a checkpoint jointly manned by police and CRPF at Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama at around 2:15 pm, according to a police spokesman.

He said that CRPF's ASI Vinod Kumar was critically injured in the attack. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Senior police officers, along with reinforcement, reached the spot. The preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately upon the security forces near Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

J&K Police's Kashmir Zone said in a tweet that terrorists fired from the cover of orchards. 

Related stories

Jammu And Kashmir: One Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In Srinagar

700 Local Youths Recruited By Terror Groups In J&K In Last 4 Years, 141 Terrorists Active In UT: Home Ministry Report

Head Constable Killed In Militant Attack On RPF Personnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

"Terrorists fired upon naka party at Gangoo Crossing, Pulwama from nearby apple orchard. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

The spokesman quoted above added that a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

Meanwhile, the officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident. 

The spokesman added, "The whole area, including orchards, has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress."

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a police officer was killed and two constables were injured when terrorists attacked a police team on Srinagar's outskirts. The J&K Police identified the diseased policeman as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir News Pulwama Terrorist Attacks Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Kashmir Conflict Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced