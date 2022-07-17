CRPF Officer Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama In Terrorist Attack

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in an attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Terrorists fired at a checkpoint jointly manned by police and CRPF at Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama at around 2:15 pm, according to a police spokesman.

He said that CRPF's ASI Vinod Kumar was critically injured in the attack. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Senior police officers, along with reinforcement, reached the spot. The preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately upon the security forces near Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

J&K Police's Kashmir Zone said in a tweet that terrorists fired from the cover of orchards.

"Terrorists fired upon naka party at Gangoo Crossing, Pulwama from nearby apple orchard. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

The spokesman quoted above added that a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

Meanwhile, the officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

The spokesman added, "The whole area, including orchards, has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress."

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a police officer was killed and two constables were injured when terrorists attacked a police team on Srinagar's outskirts. The J&K Police identified the diseased policeman as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad.

(With PTI inputs)