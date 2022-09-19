Create Rs 10 Lakh Fund At District Level For Migrant Labourers : Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday directed officials to create a fund of Rs 10 lakh at the district level for migrant labourers so that an immediate help of Rs 50,000 could be provided in case of accident or death of any of them, an official said.

Soren was reviewing the progress and performance of various ongoing welfare and developmental schemes in the state with deputy commissioners of all 24 districts of the state and secretaries of different departments.

He asked officials to implement the new law, which provisions that private companies will have to offer jobs of gross monthly salary or wage up to Rs 40,000 to local candidates from the next month, an official release said.

Lakhs of labourers from Jharkhand migrate to other states for livelihood. The government has initiated many steps for them as they have to go through hardships in case of accident or death in another state.

The Chief Ministers said that there is drought-like situation this year in the state due to less rainfall. “We need to take special care so that there is no migration of farmers and labourers. Jobs need to be created on a large scale and schemes should be implemented. Geo mapping of schemes should also be done,” he said.

He directed the launching of at least five new schemes in every village and to ensure 50 per cent reservation to women in MGNREGA jobs. To create more mandays to halt migration of workers excavators should not be used for MGNREGA works, he added.

The deputy commissioners were directed to ensure availability of 60 to 100 acres at one place so that solar power plant of 20mw capacity could be set up. The Chief Minister also directed wide publicity of the scheme of providing five units of free power for planting a tree.

(With PTI inputs)