Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid Cases Ebb In Arunachal, Two More Test Positive

It had reported 22 fresh cases on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. Arunachal Pradesh now has 126 active cases, while 66,128 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

Fresh Covid Cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Fresh Covid Cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 4:31 pm

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,550 on Monday after two more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 296, he said.      

The northeastern state has witnessed a declining trend of new infections. It had reported 22 fresh cases on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. Arunachal Pradesh now has 126 active cases, while 66,128 people have recovered from the disease thus far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Altogether 12,88,474 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, Jampa said. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said over 18.40 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines till date.

Related stories

Five New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,568

Daily Covid-19 Cases Down To Single Digits In Puducherry

Here’s How To Tell If You Have Long Covid

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here