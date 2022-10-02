Covid: 6 New Cases In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded six fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,79,163, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 4,785, they said.

Of the new cases, two were reported from Jammu division and the rest from Kashmir valley, officials said.

There are 111 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,74,267, they said, adding that there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

