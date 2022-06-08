Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Covid: 450 New Cases, One More Death In Delhi; Positivity Rate 1.92 pc

As per the Delhi health department, the city has registered 450 new Covid cases and another death on Tuesday.

Covid-19 isolation hospital beds. (Representational image) Photograph by PTI

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 10:09 am

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 10:09 am

Delhi recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213. The fresh cases emerged out of 23,404 COVID-19 tests conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday logged 247 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47 percent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease. On Sunday, Delhi reported 343 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 percent while no new death had occurred due to the viral disease. On Saturday, the capital logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 percent while no death was reported. Delhi on Friday saw 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 percent. 

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 1,534 from 1,349 on Monday, the bulletin said.


As many as 1,006 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,031 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 236 containment zones in the capital. There are 9,639 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those, 88 are occupied, the bulletin added.

