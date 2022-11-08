Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Reports No Death For First Time Since March 2020; Lowest Cases Reported Since April 9

According to Union Health Ministry's data, the country's infection tally has climbed to 4,46,62,141, while the active cases have declined to 14,021.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 12:34 pm

India saw a single-day rise of 625 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 9, 2020, while no death was reported in a span of 24 hours in first such instance since March 2020, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. 

The country's infection tally has climbed to 4,46,62,141, while the active cases have declined to 14,021, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.    

The death toll has remained at 5,30,509.

On April 9, 2020, a total of 540 new cases were reported in a day. 

No deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours in the first such instance since March 2020. A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka was the first victim of coronavirus in India.     

The active cases comprises 0.03 per cent of the total cases, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate  has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.              

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,17,611, while the case fatality rate  was recorded at 1.19 per cent.      

According to the ministry's website, 219.74 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.      

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 last year and 4 crore on January 25 this year. 
   

