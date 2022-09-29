Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Records 4,272 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload In Country Declines To 40,750

According to Union Health Ministry's data, active Covid cases declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 10:36 am

India's Covid-19 case tally increased by 4,272 in a day to reach 4,45,83,360, while active cases have declined to 40,750 according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has reached 5,28,611 with 27 more deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.51 per cent.

Active Covid cases declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry, 218.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive.

India's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

The 11 fatalities reported in 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and two each from Bihar and West Bengal. Sixteen deaths have been reconciled by Kerala. 

Visually told More

