Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 9,062 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 1,05,058

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decline of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:28 am

India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh Covid-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities, including six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 8,813 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Dips To 1,11,252

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Nearly 16,000 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Stands At 1,19,264

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,54,064, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 208.57 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 last year and 4 crore on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Covid-19 Active Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise