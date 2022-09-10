Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 5,554 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 48,850

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decline of 786 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 10:03 am

India logged 5,554 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,44,90,283, while the active cases further declined to 48,850, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,139 with 18 fresh fatalities, which included two deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 786 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,13,294, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said. 

According to the ministry, 214.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive. 

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story