Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 166 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload In Country Dips To 4,255

According to Union Ministry's data, a decrease of 90 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:39 am

India recorded 166 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 4,255, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,73,949).

The death toll climbed to 5,30,638 with five fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala. One death each has been reported from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 90 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,39,056 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 219.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

