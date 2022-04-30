COVID-19 Update: 12 New cases In Odisha, No Fatality In Last 10 Days

Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
The state now has 80 active cases with no fatalities since a week, according to a health department bulletin.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 4:28 pm

Odisha did not record any coronavirus fatality for the last 10 days, while 12 more people tested positive for the disease taking the tally to 12,88,046 on Saturday, a health bulletin said.

The state had logged 10 cases and zero deaths on Friday.

Odisha's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,124.

The state now has 80 active cases, while 12,78,789 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 on Friday, it said.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

