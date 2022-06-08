Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Covid-19: Maharashtra Logs Over 2,700 Cases In A Day; Active Cases Rise To 9,806

With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and death toll to 11,47,866. 

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 7:57 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality, while the active cases increased to a little less than 10,000, the health department said. 

The active cases stand at 9,806, it said. 

The state had recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year. 

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,881 coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported the previous day. 

Mumbai city reported 1,765 fresh infection cases on Wednesday, up from 1,242 a day ago, officials said.

