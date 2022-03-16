Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: India Logs 2,876 New Coronavirus Infections, 98 Fatalities

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19: India Logs 2,876 New Coronavirus Infections, 98 Fatalities
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 9:44 am

India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Related stories

Kerala Records 1,193 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 72 Deaths

Gujarat Govt Preparing Plan For Effective Covid-19 Vaccination Of Children As Drive To Begin On Mar 16

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.44 per cent.

As many as 78.05 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Union Health Ministry Coronavirus Infection Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Low Vaccination Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs ENG-W, Women's World Cup 2022, Live: England 4/2 Replying To India's 134

IND-W Vs ENG-W, Women's World Cup 2022, Live: England 4/2 Replying To India's 134

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh