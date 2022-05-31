COVID-19: Delhi Records 373 Fresh Cases, One Death

Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent and one death due to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,06,896 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 26,210. A total of 17,371 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Monday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital saw 357 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent.

It logged 442 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the national capital recorded 445 fresh Covid cases, while the positivity rate was 2.04 per cent.

On Thursday, 403 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent and one death were reported. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 1,603 from 1,486 a day ago, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,165 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,208 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 521 containment zones, an increase from 362 on Monday. There are 9,595 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals and 83 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input