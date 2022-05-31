Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

COVID-19: Delhi Records 373 Fresh Cases, One Death

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,06,896 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 26,210. A total of 17,371 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Monday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

COVID-19: Delhi Records 373 Fresh Cases, One Death
Surge in covid-cases in Delhi PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 8:48 pm

Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent and one death due to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,06,896 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 26,210. A total of 17,371 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Monday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Related stories

Kashmir Essential Part Of PM Modi's New India Journey: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

BJP Top Brass Urges Dilip Ghosh To Refrain From Speaking Against Party Colleagues

AFC Seeks New Host For 2023 Asian Cup After China's Withdrawal

Delhi recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital saw 357 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent.

It logged 442 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the national capital recorded 445 fresh Covid cases, while the positivity rate was 2.04 per cent.

On Thursday, 403 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent and one death were reported. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 1,603 from 1,486 a day ago, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,165 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,208 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 521 containment zones, an increase from 362 on Monday. There are 9,595 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals and 83 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima