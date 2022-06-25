Fresh updates On Covid-19 cases in India report a rise in Covid infections by 15,940 in a day to push the total number of cases to 4,33,78,234 while the active caseload saw an increase to 91,779, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The death toll also climbed to 5,24,974 with 20 more fatalities.

Active cases rose by 3,495 in a day and now comprise 0.21 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 percent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.30 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,61,481, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 percent. According to the ministry, 196.94 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country had crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crores on June 23, and four crores on January 25 this year.