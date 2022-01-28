Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Assam Logs 3,677 New Cases, 20 More People Die

In Assam, 6,65,629 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs.

COVID-19: Assam Logs 3,677 New Cases, 20 More People Die
Assam logs a 88% spike in COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 11:44 am

Assam on Thursday registered an over 88 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases with 3,677 more people testing positive for the infection, while 20 more persons died due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM). said. The state's positivity rate, however, decreased to 8.28 per cent with 44,389 samples were tested for COVID-19 , the daily media bulletin said.

Assam had recorded 1,951 cases and 9.85 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 19,803 samples on Wednesday. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 768 fresh cases against 422 infections on the previous day, a rise of nearly 82 per cent. It has recorded a total of 1,53,064 infections so far.

The NHM said that the number of recoveries decreased by more than 38 per cent to 4,545 persons on Thursday from 7,365 people on Wednesday. In Assam, 6,65,629 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs. During the day, 20 persons lost their lives to the disease, three in Udalguri, two each in Biswanath, Darrang, Karimganj, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, and one each in Barpeta, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts.

Related stories

Delhi Records 4,291 Covid Cases, 34 Deaths; Positivity Rate Below 10 Pc

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

"With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,726, including 1,347 with co-morbidities," NHM said. Currently, the state has a total of 35,175 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centers (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

The NHM further said a total of 4,10,69,504 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,31,23,192 first doses, 1,78,09,968 second doses and 1,36,344 precaution doses. The Bulletin said that a total of 91,193 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 35,070 shots on Wednesday.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

School Principals, Parents' Orgs Disappointed With DDMA's Decision To Not Open Schools In Delhi

School Principals, Parents' Orgs Disappointed With DDMA's Decision To Not Open Schools In Delhi

Delhi HC Directs CBI To Recall LOC Against Businessman Sana In Corruption Case

Arunachal Logs 455 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Delhi's Minimum Temperature Recorded At 6.4 Deg C, Sunny Day Expected Ahead

SC Grants Three Weeks To SpiceJet To Resolve Financial Issues With Swiss Firm

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads