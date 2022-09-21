Covid: 123 New Cases In Delhi; Positivity Rate 1.14 Percent

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The new cases were detected from 10,768 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no Covid-related fatality was recorded.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the Covid situation here and also conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle the infection.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,695, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death due to the infection.

The government had not issued a bulletin on Monday. Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality.

Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi had registered a drop in the last several days.

On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death, while 123 Covid new infections with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality were reported on Friday.

The capital reported 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 474, the bulletin said.

A total of 324 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,266 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied.

There are 64 Covid containment zones in Delhi. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

-With PTI Input