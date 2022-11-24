Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Court Sends Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi To 10-Day NIA Custody

On Thursday, a Delhi court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 10 days.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:30 pm

A Delhi court on Thursday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 10 days.

Bishnoi, who was lodged in Bathinda jail in connection with the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested by the NIA in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched by terror groups and criminal syndicates to carry out violent acts and sensational crimes in different parts of the country.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the directions after the agency moved an application saying his interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

During the hearing, the court asked the agency, "What is the locus of NIA in the Moosewala murder case?"

The NIA, while seeking Bishnoi's custody for 12 days, replied that the material was coming from Pakistan and people like Moosewala are targets.

"An investigation into the larger aspect is being carried out, and links are being searched,” the agency said.

The agency has said Bishnoi was arrested after it was found that most of the conspiracies were hatched from inside the jail by him and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based in the country and abroad.

Moosewala was shot dead in May by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government had curtailed his security cover.

Related stories

Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Meet Punjab DGP

Dera Follower Pardeep Singh Shot Dead, Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility

No Deficiency In Ensuring Delivery Of Justice In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: CM Mann

Tags

National Lawrence Bishnoi Gang NIA - National Investigation Agency Bathinda Jail Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Punjab Mansa District State Government Conspiracy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13