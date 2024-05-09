National

Couple, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Police Launch Probe

The incident took place in Kukricholi village under Urga police station limits and some locals informed police about it in the morning, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

Advertisement

A couple and their 2-year-old daughter found dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba district
info_icon

A couple and their 2-year-old daughter were on Thursday found dead with injuries inflicted by sharp weapons in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said.

It was yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of murder, they said.

The incident took place in Kukricholi village under Urga police station limits and some locals informed police about it in the morning, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

"As of now we haven't reached any conclusion and whether it is a case of murder will be known after the investigation," he said.

A police team and forensic personnel was sent to the spot, he said.

Advertisement

While bodies of the woman and the child were lying on the bed, the man was found dead on the floor of their house. The deceased had injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Jairam Rajak (28), his wife Sujata (25) and their daughter Jaisika, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation was underway, the official said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | India's Ranking in World Press Freedom Index
  2. Bengal BJP Launches Portal, Helpline Number For 'Genuine Candidates' Affected By School Jobs Scam
  3. Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper
  4. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
  2. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  3. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  4. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  5. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
Sports News
  1. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  5. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men