Countrywide Campaign Next Year For Eco-Friendly Lifestyle: Environment Minister

Yadav said the agreement of the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt included "sustainable lifestyle" at India's behest.

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 7:57 pm

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday that his ministry would launch a countrywide campaign to popularise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE and encourage people to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) is a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless consumption to mindful utilisation of natural resources. It was launched by Modi on October 20 in the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Yadav said the agreement of the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt included "sustainable lifestyle" at India's behest.

"The COP27 reached a consensus on a loss and damage fund due to the efforts of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Yadav said at Times Now Summit.

A fund to address loss and damage due to climate change-induced disasters was the key demand of poor and vulnerable countries at the climate summit this year and the success of the talks hinged on progress on this track.

Yadav said the Niti Aayog has developed an action programme to bring behavioral change in people, starting from reducing wasteful consumption of water and electricity.

"The ministry will launch a campaign to take it forward next year," he said.

Yadav also said that early warning for disaster risk reduction should be a fundamental right.

The minister said developed countries, which account for the largest part of historical emissions, are responsible for the warming the world is experiencing today and they should compensate developing countries for this.

A shift to renewable energy is needed to prevent an increase in global temperature and rich nations are required to transfer technology and provide finance for this purpose, Yadav said.

-With PTI Input

