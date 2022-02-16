Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Coronavirus: Goa Logs 118 New Cases, Five Deaths

The fresh cases took the overall tally to 2,44,405, while the death toll increased to 3,782, he said.

Coronavirus: Goa Logs 118 New Cases, Five Deaths
Coronavirus: Goa Logs 118 New Cases, Five Deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:53 pm

Goa on Wednesday reported 118 new coronavirus positive cases, while five patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said. The new cases took the overall tally to 2,44,405, while the death toll increased to 3,782, he said.
       

With 259 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, Goa's recovery count rose to 2,39,015. "As 2,725 fresh tests were conducted on Wednesday, the test count in the state reached 18,59,313," he added.
       

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,405, new cases 118, death toll 3,782, recoveries 2,39,015, active cases 1,608, samples tested till date 18,59,313. 

 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Covid-19 India Panaji Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

HC Seeks Response From Delhi Police On Plea To Quash FIR Against Sanjay Raut

SC Collegium Approves Appointment Of Additional Judge Of Manipur HC As Permanent Judge

Over 174 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

MP Govt Announces Welfare Schemes On Ravidas Jayanti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti