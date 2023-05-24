Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
On Wednesday, Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Congress MLA U T Khader Unanimously Elected As New Speaker Of Karnataka Assembly Photo: PT

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 12:18 pm

Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Khader (53) will be the first Muslim leader to serve as Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader's name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

As there was no other contender for the post, Protem Speaker R V Deshpande put the proposal made by the Chief Minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

As per convention, the ruling party's nominee is generally elected unanimously as the Speaker.

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly and also as a minister in the past.

