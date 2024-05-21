National

Congress Members Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi

Congress members paid tributes to their leader and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Sriperumbudur

The Congress members paid tributes to their leader and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Sriperumbudur near here on his 33rd death anniversary on Tuesday.

Accompanied by party leaders and cadres, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai offered his tributes at the memorial and later undertook the anti-terrorism pledge on the occasion.

The former prime minister was assassinated on this day in 1991 by a suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur.

The Congress members donated blood at camps held in Kancheepuram district.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who paid homage at the statue of Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary.

Radhakrishnan administered 'Anti terrorism day' pledge to all those present on the occasion.

A team of Congress functionaries headed by PCC president V Vaithilingam paid homage at the statue and also took the pledge.

