Congress Leader In Spot Over 'Anti-Brahmin' Comments; BJP Threatens To Block MP Leg Of Yatra

A Madhya Pradesh Congress leader's alleged objectionable remarks about the Brahmin community have triggered a controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday threatening to prevent Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra from entering the state if the office-bearer was not expelled from the party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:10 am

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media cell chairman KK Mishra, to whom the objectionable remarks have been attributed, claimed his comments have been "twisted" by the ruling party as they are rattled by the huge response Gandhi's mass contact drive was getting across the country.

Mishra made the alleged remarks in an interview with a local media person while responding to a question about the state government taking action against Brahmin officials in the context of the recent suspension of Jhabua district's superintendent of police (SP) and transfer of the district collector.

While the SP was suspended for allegedly using abusive language over the phone against students seeking security from him, the Jhabua collector was transferred following complaints of poor implementation of welfare schemes in the district.

In the interview, Mishra is heard saying that though he is proud to be a Brahmin, he considers humanity above everything and cannot defend a УЕ.. Brahmin who indulges in wrongdoings".

As the comments went viral on social media, BJP workers led by Bhopal district president Sumit Pachauri staged a protest outside the residence of state Congress president Kamal Nath and demanded the expulsion of Mishra from the party.

The BJP workers said if no action is taken against Mishra, they will not allow Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Tamil Nadu in the first week of September, to enter Madhya Pradesh.

Later, some BJP leaders also met Nath at his residence and submitted a memorandum demanding Mishra's ouster from the Congress.

Sources close to the former chief minister said he told the protesting BJP leaders he would examine the entire episode and take appropriate action. 

(Inputs from PTI)

