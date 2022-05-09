Monday, May 09, 2022
Congress Holds CWC Meet Ahead Of Its Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several other senior leaders attended the meeting of the party's top decision-making body - the Congress Working Committee (CWC)—at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.(File photo) Photo credit: AICC

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:34 pm

The top Congress leadership met at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Monday to work out the modalities and agenda of its brainstorming session to be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13 to 15.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several other senior leaders attended the meeting of the party's top decision-making body - the Congress Working Committee (CWC)—at the AICC headquarters where they will also deliberate on the future strategy of the party.

The Congress had announced last month that it would hold the three-day brainstorming session 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, in which top party leaders from across the country would discuss the Congress' future election strategy and challenges ahead.

The leaders will also discuss the issues before the Congress and dwell on all internal matters confronting it and come up with solutions to help strengthen it at the grassroots level.

About 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries and state presidents, are expected to attend the session in Udaipur.(With PTI inputs)
 

