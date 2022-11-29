Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Congress, AAP Like Quails, Will Fly Away After Destroying Crops: J P Nadda

J P Nadda said at a rally in tribal-dominated Devgadh Baria town of Dahod district where voting will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

BJP working president J P Nadda
BJP working president J P Nadda PTI Photo

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:44 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were like quails who destroy standing crops and fly away.

The BJP was here to stay, he said at a rally in tribal-dominated Devgadh Baria town of Dahod district where voting will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"Parties like AAP and Congress emerge during the polls, and then disappear. The people of Gujarat must not give opportunity to those who seek votes by making misleading claims. They are like quails. As soon as the crop gets ready, quails come, and fly away after eating away the entire crop," said Nadda.

Both Congress and shed "crocodile tears" for tribals but did nothing for them for 70 years, he alleged.

"It was our  prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who formed a separate ministry for tribals and it was prime minister Narendra Modi who made a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal President," he added.

Referring to the ruling party's poll manifesto, Nadda informed the tribal audience that the next BJP government will spend Rs 1 lakh crore under the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojna part-2.

New roads, residential schools and medical colleges will be built in the tribal areas, he assured. The BJP chief later reached Bhavnagar city in Saurashtra region and led a grand roadshow. Bhavnagar will go to the polls on December 1.

(With PTI Inputs)

