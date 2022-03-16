Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Congratulatory Messages Pour In Ahead Of Bhagwant Mann's Swearing-In As Punjab CM

Congratulatory messages began pouring in ahead of the swearing-in of Bhagwant Mann as chief minister of Punjab following the resounding victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently-concluded Assembly polls.

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony (PTI Photo)

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 4:24 pm

Congratulatory messages began pouring in on Wednesday ahead of the swearing-in of Bhagwant Mann as chief minister of Punjab following the resounding victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently-concluded Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin greeted Mann and said his state and Punjab share "a long history" of being vocal about linguistic rights and rights of the states.

"My hearty wishes to Thiru. Bhagwant Mann, who is swearing-in as chief minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu and Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights and rights of the state in the Indian Union. Wishing the new government in Punjab a successful tenure," Stalin tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Mann and hoped that Punjab, under his leadership, develops further with the support of the people of the state. 

"Congratulate Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on being sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab. I wish under your leadership, the state develops further with the support of the people of the state. Best wishes," Patnaik wrote on Twitter.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the chief minister-designate of Punjab ahead of his oath-taking ceremony and hoped the state will flourish under his leadership.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected chief minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood and new perspective will flourish in Punjab,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

All arrangements are in place for the swearing-in ceremony of Mann at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

In the morning, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal left for Punjab to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"It's a big day for Punjab today. In this golden morning of new hope, entire Punjab will today come together and take a pledge to make it a prosperous Punjab.

"To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters from across Punjab began reaching Khatkar Kalan in large numbers to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Mann had invited the people of the state to attend the ceremony, saying three crore people of Punjab will also take the oath along with him.

