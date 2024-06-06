National

College Student Falls To Death From High-Rise Noida Society

The incident took place late Tuesday night at the Panchachuli Apartments in Sector 61, under Sector 58 police station area, officials said.

A 21-year-old BSc student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise tower in a group housing complex here, police officials said on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, a memo was received at the local police station regarding the hospitalisation of Archit Singh by his family after he fell from the terrace of the society.

"The student was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital," the police spokesperson said.

His father Bhupendra Pratap Singh said Archit was at home last night when he suddenly went to the terrace of their tower and fell down, according to the police.

A police official said they are probing if it was an accidental case of death or suicide.

Further necessary action is being taken in the case, the official added.

