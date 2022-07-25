Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Congress Urges Delhi Government To Trace Infection Source Of Monkeypox Patient

The Congress party in Delhi has urged the city government to take necessary measures and trace the source of infection of the first monkeypox case in the national capital.

Lesions on arm and torso of a Monkeypox patient AP photo

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 6:08 pm

With a resident of the national capital testing positive for monkeypox disease, the Delhi Congress has urged the city government to take additional measures and trace the source of the infection.

"First confirmed case of monkeypox emerging in Delhi is something to be worried about. The Delhi government should take extra precautions so as not to repeat the Covid-19 pandemic bungle when thousands of people lost their lives due to a shortage of medicines, medical oxygen, and hospital beds," Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.

He said since the patient has no travel history, the source of the infection should be traced. "It is important to trace the source of the infection and check if anybody else has been infected," Kumar said. "The Covid-19 pandemic is very much active in Delhi, and the national capital being without a full-fledged health minister is a matter of grave concern," he said.

A 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox, taking India's tally of cases of the disease to four and prompting the Centre to hold a high-level review meeting, the government said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said an isolation ward for such patients has been set up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and there is no need to panic.

