'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap

Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes news on the violence in Manipur and the detention of gangster Anmol Bishnoi. In international news, check the highlights of G20 Brazil and 1000 days of Ukraine war.
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 19:
The Kuki organisations in Manipur said they will hold a 'coffin rally' in Churachandpur today to pay tribute to 10 Kuki-Zo youths killed in an alleged gunfight with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF).
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah for ignoring the situation in Manipur for their 'vested interests'. READ FULL STORY
Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
In a significant development for law enforcement, the United States arrested jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, Mumbai police sources told PTI.
Anmol Bishnoi has been wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Mumbai Police in connection with several criminal cases, including the October 12 murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique and firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra area on April 14. READ FULL STORY
G20 Brazil: Joint Declaration Calls For Peace, Taxing The Rich And More | Highlights
With the 19th G20 Summit underway in Rio de Janeiro, leaders of the 20 top economies of the world called for an end to the hostilities in Middle East and Ukraine and more aid to these war torn regions of the world.
The 2024 G20 Declaration also called for a pact to fight global hunger and poverty, efficient taxation for billionaires and a push for reforms in global governance. READ FULL STORY
1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
As the world marks 1000 days of the Ukraine war, Russia launched its largest missile attack, leading to another escalation in the conflict which broke out in 2022. The missile attack took place on Monday with the port city of Odessa as the target.
Odessa, which was once the fourth largest city of the Russian empire, has now been plunged into darkness after Monday's missile attack on Ukraine. READ FULL STORY
IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Reacting to a comment made by legendary Sunil Gavaskar on the IPL "auction dynamics" and "talk between the player and the franchise about the fees", Rishab Pant said his split with Delhi Capitals (DC) was not about money.
DC roped in Pant for INR 1.9 crore during the IPL 2016 auction and subsequently promoted him to the captaincy. But to the surprise of many, the 27-year-old was not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. READ FULL STORY