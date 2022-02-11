Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari

The relations between the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government and the governor have been strained from the start.

CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari
CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 9:54 pm

Making a subtle jibe on his equation with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the "dialogue" with the Raj Bhavan has not been broken off.

Thackeray and Koshyari were together at a function at the Raj Bhavan where President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Durbar Hall.

''When I was in opposition, I used to come here once or twice with a delegation  to highlight issues concerning the people. Even today, our dialogue continues,'' Thackeray said on the occasion.

The air at the Raj Bhavan is always "cool irrespective of political air," the chief minister quipped. He also noted that it was a matter of pride that the Samyukta Maharashtra (unified Maharashtra) map at the Raj Bhavan had been unveiled by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 30, 1960. Koshyari and the MVA government have clashed on many occasions.

Related stories

Jaipur: Muslim Students Protest After 'Hijab and Burqa' Get Prohibited From Classrooms

DU's Executive Council Okays UG Curriculum Framework

Bar Body Writes To PM, Seeking Students Wear School Uniforms Across Country

Recently, the governor disallowed election to the Assembly Speaker's post during the winter session, taking exception to the government's decision to hold it through a voice vote.

Before that, Koshyari had questioned the chief minister as to why his government was not reopening temples in the state after the COVID-19 lockdown ended. He had also questioned Thackeray's Hindutva ideology over the issue. Also, the governor is yet to approve  the 12 names forwarded by the state government for nomination to the Legislative Council from his quota even though more than a year has passed.

( With PTI Inputs)
 

Tags

National Uddhav Thakeray Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Raj Bhavan MVA Government Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Alliance Shiv Sena India Maharashtra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

Speaker Patro Shocked At Rijiju's Statement On Odisha Legislation Council Resolution

COVID-19: 3,976 New Cases In Karnataka, 41 Deaths

Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent

DU's Executive Council Okays UG Curriculum Framework

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri