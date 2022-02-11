CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari

Making a subtle jibe on his equation with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the "dialogue" with the Raj Bhavan has not been broken off.



Thackeray and Koshyari were together at a function at the Raj Bhavan where President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Durbar Hall.

''When I was in opposition, I used to come here once or twice with a delegation to highlight issues concerning the people. Even today, our dialogue continues,'' Thackeray said on the occasion.

The air at the Raj Bhavan is always "cool irrespective of political air," the chief minister quipped. He also noted that it was a matter of pride that the Samyukta Maharashtra (unified Maharashtra) map at the Raj Bhavan had been unveiled by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 30, 1960. Koshyari and the MVA government have clashed on many occasions.

Recently, the governor disallowed election to the Assembly Speaker's post during the winter session, taking exception to the government's decision to hold it through a voice vote.

Before that, Koshyari had questioned the chief minister as to why his government was not reopening temples in the state after the COVID-19 lockdown ended. He had also questioned Thackeray's Hindutva ideology over the issue. Also, the governor is yet to approve the 12 names forwarded by the state government for nomination to the Legislative Council from his quota even though more than a year has passed.

( With PTI Inputs)

