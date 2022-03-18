Clear Skies In Delhi, Air Quality 'Poor'

The national capital witnessed a warm sunny morning on Friday on the occasion of Holi as the city recorded this month's highest minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has predicted clear skies during the day.

The maximum temperature of the day will settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. Relative humidity was recorded at 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the 'poor' category (298) at 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi recorded its warmest day of the season on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled five notches above normal at 36.1 degrees Celsius.

