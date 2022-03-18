Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Clear Skies In Delhi, Air Quality 'Poor'

The maximum temperature of the day will settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Clear Skies In Delhi, Air Quality 'Poor'
Temperature in Delhi rises. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 3:33 pm

The national capital witnessed a warm sunny morning on Friday on the occasion of Holi as the city recorded this month's highest minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has predicted clear skies during the day.

The maximum temperature of the day will settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. Relative humidity was recorded at 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the 'poor' category (298) at 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Related stories

Authorities In Delhi Collect 132 Samples Of Sweets To Check For Adulteration

Sisodia Reviews Preparations Ahead Of Monsoon Season In Delhi

Over 3,900 Children In 12-14 Age Group Given Covid Jab In Delhi

Delhi recorded its warmest day of the season on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled five notches above normal at 36.1 degrees Celsius.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Weather Delhi Weather Delhi Weather Update Delhi Temperature Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi Air Quality Air Quality New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years